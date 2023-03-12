 
Sunday Mar 12 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of playing 'dangerous game' in US

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been accused of having double standards as they sometimes court the attention and at other times cry out against being hounded, according to a royal commentator.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are playing a "dangerous game" in the US to regain their reputation. according to royal expert Daniela Elser

In an op-ed for the New Zealand Herald, Elser claims that despite the Duke of Sussex tearing down the Firm for playing the media game, he has done just that with the promotion for his memoir Spare, which has seen him give a number of revealing interviews for mainstream media outlets.

Elser penned: "This week’s Lili christening story was broken by the most tabloid of titles, and by a London-based journalist who frequently covers the Royal Family and has to spend grey mornings in Welsh towns reporting on the Princess of Wales’ outings, no less."

"To be clear here, the actual story does not directly quote the Duke or duchess – but it does include confirmation from a spokesperson and details about when the event took place (Friday, March 3) and by whom (“the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor”) along with a plethora of intimate details," she added.

The author continued: "Yet there has been no outcry by the Duke and Duchess about their privacy being breached, about the press poking their rapacious noses into the family’s private life."

Elser went on claiming that Harry's mother Princess Diana also had a similar relationship to the press, sometimes courting the attention and at other times crying out against being hounded.

On the other hand, some royal commentators have called out the Sussexes for still sticking to the royal tiles even though they publicly criticise the members of the royal family.

