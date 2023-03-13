Pak vs Afg: Babar Azam unaware about being rested for Afghanistan T20 series, reveals Shadab Khan

— PCB/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan white-ball team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan on Sunday revealed that skipper Babar Azam is not aware of being rested for the upcoming T20 series against Afghanistan.



Speaking to the media after the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) in Rawalpindi which Peshawar Zalmi won by 13 runs against Islamabad United, Shadab Khan said he asked Babar about the reports but he also had no knowledge of this.

There are reports that the opening duo of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan may be rested for the three-match series scheduled in Sharjah later this month and Shaheen Afridi may be given the task to lead the squad.

It was also reported that emerging players Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah along with Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim may also be given a chance in the squad for the UAE tour.

However, in the latest development, sources told Geo News that Afridi may also be not playing and Shadab Khan will likely be leading the side.

Earlier on Sunday, the sources said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi contacted Shaheen Afridi by telephone and offered him the captaincy to which he had reportedly agreed.

During the press conference on Sunday, a journalist asked Shadab Khan that there are reports that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are being rested in the series against Afghanistan and Shaheen Shah Afridi is being made the captain.

To this, Shadab asked the journalist if he is also being rested.

“It is not known whether Rizwan, Babar or I are being rested in the series against Afghanistan, I am hearing this from you, if there was such a thing, we would have been told.”

Shadab further said that he asked Babar Azam, and he also doesn’t know anything, if there was anything like this we were informed, but no one had contacted us in this regard.

It should be noted that three T20 matches against Afghanistan will be held in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27.