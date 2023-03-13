 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Video: Kris Jenner transforms into ‘Mother’ for Meghan Trainor

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Video: Kris Jenner transforms into ‘Mother’ for Meghan Trainor
Video: Kris Jenner transforms into ‘Mother’ for Meghan Trainor

Famed momager Kris Jenner has just made her debut in the music industry and fans are overwhelmed.

The Kardashian resident ‘expert’ made this transition into music alongside Meghan Trainor.

It also included a cameo appearance in her brand-new music video titled ‘Mother’.

In the video she was draped in sparkling Dimond earrings, a matching necklace, puffy sleeves and even matching gloves that complimented her crisp white gown.

The Marilyn Monroe moment managed to overtake social media and caused fans to erupt into a frenzy.

Check it out Below:

One pointed it out and said, “Not Kris Jenner in Meghan’s music video this is camp and I live for it”.

Another also chimed in and added to the conversation, saying, “I love that she’s just known as being an iconic mom globally that’s just giving everything it needs to give!”

A third person also chimed in with similar sentiments and said, “ if I’m making a #iamyourmother music video I’m having THEE MOTHER on set.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Dignified silence’: Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend reacts to ‘cold shoulder’ reports

‘Dignified silence’: Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend reacts to ‘cold shoulder’ reports
Prince Harry wanted royal family to get therapy after he felt ‘more pushed aside’

Prince Harry wanted royal family to get therapy after he felt ‘more pushed aside’
Paris Hilton’s sister admits she ‘taught diaper changes’

Paris Hilton’s sister admits she ‘taught diaper changes’
Michelle Yeoh makes history with best actress win at Oscars 2023

Michelle Yeoh makes history with best actress win at Oscars 2023
John Travolta honours Olivia Newton-John with emotional tribute at 2023 Oscars

John Travolta honours Olivia Newton-John with emotional tribute at 2023 Oscars
Austin Butler gets trolled for his ‘Elvis’ accent at the Oscars 2023

Austin Butler gets trolled for his ‘Elvis’ accent at the Oscars 2023
Jimmy Kimmel takes brutal dig at the Academy for doing ‘nothing’ about Will Smith slap

Jimmy Kimmel takes brutal dig at the Academy for doing ‘nothing’ about Will Smith slap
Jimmy Kimmel pens monologue mocking Will Smith’s slapgate

Jimmy Kimmel pens monologue mocking Will Smith’s slapgate
A$AP Rocky cheers on Rihanna as she performs ‘Lift Me Up’ at Oscars 2023

A$AP Rocky cheers on Rihanna as she performs ‘Lift Me Up’ at Oscars 2023
Jimmy Kimmel calls 'RRR' a Bollywood film, fans bash him

Jimmy Kimmel calls 'RRR' a Bollywood film, fans bash him
Branden Fraser delivers tearful speech after bagging Oscar for Best Actor

Branden Fraser delivers tearful speech after bagging Oscar for Best Actor
Hugh Grant under fire for ‘rude reactions’ at 2023 Oscars

Hugh Grant under fire for ‘rude reactions’ at 2023 Oscars