Monday Mar 13 2023
'Indiana Jones' stars Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunite onstage at 2023 Oscars

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Ke Huy Quan made history at the 2023 Oscar awards after becoming the first Asian to win the honor in Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

After winning his career’ major nod, Quan had a heart-touching reunion with his former Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford at the awards ceremony, held on Sunday night in Hollywood.

The emotional reunion moment took place when Ford took to the stage announced Everything Everywhere All At Once winner in the Best Picture category at the Oscars.

Ford presented the cast and directors with the award and had a sweet interaction with Quan onstage. The duo embraced out of sheer excitement and smiling while they hugged.

Quan and Ford starred together in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Ahead of the star-studded ceremony, Ford spoke about his love for Quan and his career comeback. “I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” he said.

“He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him,” Ford added.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven top awards including Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Directing and Actress in a Leading Role at the Oscars.

