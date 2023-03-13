 
Monday Mar 13 2023
Prince Harry ‘turning his back on’ King Charles

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Experts have just weighed in on the ‘flight risk’ Prince Harry poses for King Charles, ‘every time he opens his mouth’.

Royal author Nigel Cawthorne brought these claims and allegations to light.

“Harry's on the horns of a dilemma too.” Cawthorne warned.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, “How unpopular does he want to be?" he asked.

"Every time he opens his mouth he plummets in the opinion polls. He's the royal family's Eddie the Eagle.”

“If he turns up, he risks having rotten tomatoes throw at him. If he stays away, he's turning his back on [the Royal Family]. Only, by the way, my son and daughter are a prince and princess.”

