Monday Mar 13 2023
'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' on Netflix: Everything to know

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Netflix announced the production of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, in March 2022, before announcing the adaptation for anotherTaylor Jenkin Reeds' novel, Daisy Jones the Sixth.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo hasn't been scrapped by Netflix but brakes have seemingly been put on the production.

According to Netflix Life, Netflix will be making it into a film, which also raised concerns from fans of the novel about the streaming giant's decision to make a movie rather than a show.

American author Taylor Jenkins Reid wrote the historical fiction novel in 2017, which creates the fictional iconic Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo, who at the age of 70, decides to unveil her seven romantic endeavours from her youth.

Reid will executive produce the film with Margaret Chernin, while Liz Tigelaar has signed on to write the screenplay.

Moreover, Liza Chasin and 3dot Productions will serve as producers along with Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion.

The cast hasn't been officially confirmed but Sofia Vergara, Diane Guerrero, Ana de Armas, and Eiza González, were picked by fans to play Evelyn Hugo.

Jessica Chastain, from Netflix’s The Good Nurse, was also brought into the conversation and has been dream cast to play Celia St. James in the movie.

