2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out on key names including Anne Heche

The much-awaited 2023 Oscar awards aired on Sunday, March 12. The Academy Awards’ In Memorial segment has received criticism for neglecting several key names during the ceremony.

The 2023 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, included a live performance Calling the Angeles by Lenny Kravits.

The slideshow of notable deaths streamed behind Kravitz included names like Angela Lansbury, Ray Liotta, Jean-Luc Godard, Irene Cara, Kirstie Alley, Raquel Welch, Nichelle Nichols, Burt Bacharach, Vangelis, and many more.

Other stars to be featured in the segment were Olivia Newton John and Burt Bacharach. However, the segment featured additional names that never made it onto the main video but were available on the Academy’s website, later sparked criticism on the internet.

Among those were missing Charlbi Dean, the rising star who was the female lead in Best Picture-nominated film Triangle of Sadness. Dean died suddenly aged 32 last year.

Volcano and Donnie Brasco’s Anne Heche was also left off, as was British star David Warner (The Omen, Titanic) and Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino.

Chaim Topol, who was Oscar nominated for Fiddler on the Roof, in 1982, died last week, but producers didn’t find a space for him in the main segment.

John Travolta presented the segment during the Oscars ceremony, aired live from the Dolby Theatre.