 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

EEAAO star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: she sacrificed so much
'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan expressed gratitude towards his mother after wining the Oscar for best supporting actor.

The 50-year-old actor said that he honoured his mother by reclaiming his birth name as an adult actor.

Speaking to the press at Oscars backstage, following his win, he recalled a story of changing his birth name with an American one and then reclaiming it later in his career.

"You know, when I started as a kid, it was my birth name Ke Huy Quan," he said. "And then I remember, when it got really tough, my manager told me, ‘Maybe it would be easier if you were to have an American-sounding name.’ And I was so desperate for a job that I would do anything."

He went further, "And it’s insane that I, at one point, would try a different name, not the name that was given to me, but it can only show you how desperate I was to try to make things different."

However, when Quan decided resume his acting career after three years of pause, in which he could not find any work, he proudly used his real name.

By doing so he felt he had honored his mother who had done a lot for him and his other siblings and sacrificed so much for him.

“The very first thing that I wanted to do was to go back to my birth-given name,” he said. “Tonight to see Ariana [DeBose] open that envelope and say, ‘Ke Huy Quan,’ that was a really, really special moment for me."

He futher continued, "and then immediately I was so emotional, but the first image that I had in my mind was my mom — who is the reason why I am in America, who is the reason why I have a better life, I have all these opportunities."

"Like I said in my acceptance speech, she sacrificed so much. She had a great life where we came from, and she gave all that up so that all her children — there are nine of us — and every single one of them are so grateful to my parents" he added.

More From Entertainment:

Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink

Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink
Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation
2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap

Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap
'The Bear' to return for a second season in June

'The Bear' to return for a second season in June
Prince Harry, Meghan's fans blast SNL coronation joke about Sussexes

Prince Harry, Meghan's fans blast SNL coronation joke about Sussexes
2023 Oscars: Elizabeth Banks trips on-stage while presenting Best Visual Effects

2023 Oscars: Elizabeth Banks trips on-stage while presenting Best Visual Effects

Elle Korea becomes a bestseller through BTS’ V

Elle Korea becomes a bestseller through BTS’ V
Cate Blanchett is 'always surprised' by her own celebrity

Cate Blanchett is 'always surprised' by her own celebrity
K-pop group TXT’s Soobin reveals how he met Bebe Rexha

K-pop group TXT’s Soobin reveals how he met Bebe Rexha
Netflix 'You' season 5: Penn Badgley teases Joe will have 'power he had not'

Netflix 'You' season 5: Penn Badgley teases Joe will have 'power he had not'
Mum and Malaysia celebrate Yeoh’s Oscar win

Mum and Malaysia celebrate Yeoh’s Oscar win