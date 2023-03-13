 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on major career milestone at the Oscars 2023

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on major career milestone at the Oscars 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on major career milestone at the Oscars 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently revealed what life lesson she would offer to her younger self at the beginning of her acting career.

“Relax, I would tell everybody just relax,” said Curtis in an exclusive interview with E! News on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Award on March 12.

Curtis, who won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, continued, “I think we all walk around so clinched, so filled with tension.”

“The world is so crazy, so difficult and my goal in life now as an old lady is just to say relax, you are enough. This is a perfect moment right now, call off the search. Just relax,” stated the 64-year-old.

Sharing about her preparation for the Oscars 2023, the Freaky Friday star disclosed, “I read a book called The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo and today's offering was the most profound one I've ever read in conjunction with what's going on today here.”

Curtis pointed out, “The word 'Everything' was in it all throughout, and it was obviously written a long time ago.”

“I do meditation, I'm a sober person, I talk to people, I communicate with my friends, my husband made me a little breakfast—that is what he offered, a little breakfast,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan expresses gratitude to 'Goonies' co-stars following his win

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan expresses gratitude to 'Goonies' co-stars following his win
Meghan Markle, Harry keep mum on Prince Edward and Sophie's new titles

Meghan Markle, Harry keep mum on Prince Edward and Sophie's new titles
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ admits guilt amidst bullying scandal

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ admits guilt amidst bullying scandal
Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role

Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role
Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS

Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS
'Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams joins dating app after Reuben Selby break up

'Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams joins dating app after Reuben Selby break up
Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink

Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink
Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation
‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'

‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'
'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'

'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'
2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscars for donkeys'

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscars for donkeys'