Royal expert warns King Charles on Commonwealth Service Day

A royal expert has warned Britain’s King Charles on the Commonwealth Service Day.



According to Express UK, royal family's grip over the 14 realms could erode in the next few years as half of them have signalled their intention to ditch the British monarchy.

Following the independence of Barbados, Caribbean countries, including Antigua, Barbuda, Belize, The Bahamas, Grenada and Jamaica, as well as Canada and New Zealand have also hinted plans to hold referendum.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned that independence "may very well happen".

The royal expert warned as King Charles drew on his mother's inspiration on Monday as he celebrated his first Commonwealth Day as symbolic head of the grouping with a service at London's Westminster Abbey, joined by other senior members of the British royal family.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as the head of the club of 56 countries that evolved from the British Empire after she died last September aged 96.



