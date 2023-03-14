 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal expert warns King Charles on Commonwealth Service Day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Royal expert warns King Charles on Commonwealth Service Day
Royal expert warns King Charles on Commonwealth Service Day

A royal expert has warned Britain’s King Charles on the Commonwealth Service Day.

According to Express UK, royal family's grip over the 14 realms could erode in the next few years as half of them have signalled their intention to ditch the British monarchy.

Following the independence of Barbados, Caribbean countries, including Antigua, Barbuda, Belize, The Bahamas, Grenada and Jamaica, as well as Canada and New Zealand have also hinted plans to hold referendum.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned that independence "may very well happen".

The royal expert warned as King Charles drew on his mother's inspiration on Monday as he celebrated his first Commonwealth Day as symbolic head of the grouping with a service at London's Westminster Abbey, joined by other senior members of the British royal family.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as the head of the club of 56 countries that evolved from the British Empire after she died last September aged 96.


More From Entertainment:

'Luther' creator opens up on Netflix film ending

'Luther' creator opens up on Netflix film ending
Graceland reps denies rumours of Riley Keough ‘locking out’ Priscilla Presley

Graceland reps denies rumours of Riley Keough ‘locking out’ Priscilla Presley
Malala Yousafzai shares response after ‘awkward’ exchange with Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars

Malala Yousafzai shares response after ‘awkward’ exchange with Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars
Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana
Austin Butler attends 2023 Oscars afterparty with girlfriend Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler attends 2023 Oscars afterparty with girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Will Smith gets relief from Academy after 'slap'

Will Smith gets relief from Academy after 'slap'
Nicole Scherzinger takes a dig at former band Pussycat dolls amid lawsuit

Nicole Scherzinger takes a dig at former band Pussycat dolls amid lawsuit
Tilda Swinton lauds ‘Everything Everywhere’ Oscars success

Tilda Swinton lauds ‘Everything Everywhere’ Oscars success
Princess Diana would be 'unhappy' with Prince Harry's feud with Prince William: Expert

Princess Diana would be 'unhappy' with Prince Harry's feud with Prince William: Expert

'Scream VI’ directors would ‘love to make another movie’ with Neve Campbell

'Scream VI’ directors would ‘love to make another movie’ with Neve Campbell
Justin Bieber 'did not look well' as he appeared at Oscars afterparty from back entrance

Justin Bieber 'did not look well' as he appeared at Oscars afterparty from back entrance

Chadwick Boseman’s family expresses gratitude after Oscars recognition

Chadwick Boseman’s family expresses gratitude after Oscars recognition