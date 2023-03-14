 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Shah Rukh Khan feels proud as 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan send virtual hugs to the team of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers
Shah Rukh Khan send virtual hugs to the team of 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers'

RRR and The Elephant Whisperers take Oscar home; Shah Rukh Khan feels thrilled beyond the words over this massive achievement.

Shah Rukh penned a congratulatory note for the makers and team of both the films and also sent virtual hugs. He also thanked filmmaker SS Rajamouli for opening doors for the India film industry.

“Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!”

RRR’s Song Natu Natu won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars. Meanwhile, The Elephant Whisperers received an award for Documentary Short Film.

Khan is correct though; the two films have really opened more avenues for the Indian film fraternity to interact and connect with international artists and filmmakers.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in film Pathaan. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. Khan played a RAW agent in the film who is sent to exile but is called back to help authorities catch John Abraham, who plays an antagonist in the film. Siddharth Anand’s directorial film also featured Deepika Padukone in a vital role, reports Indiatoday. 

