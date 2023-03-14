 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and kids go to a fun wildlife adventure trip in Africa
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and kids go to a fun wildlife adventure trip in Africa 

Kareena Kapoor shares golden moment of her vacation from Africa.

Bebo has flown out of India to Africa to spend a quality vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan, and children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

She dropped a picture on her Instagram story featuring the three important boys of her life. In the picture, Saif poses for the camera standing behind a grill while his two sons are busy playing with the Giraffe standing at the back.

Khan looked handsome like always as he opted for a simple and decent look for the wildlife trip. He wore a plain light blue t-shirt paired with a dark blue denim jeans. He also wore a beige coloured stylish cap. On the other hand, Tim wore a grey sweatshirt with a black jeans and baby Jeh wore a striped t-shirt along with a cap.

Kareena captioned the picture: “And so the adventure begins.” She also mentioned in the story that they are having a fun time in Africa.

Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She is will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan last featured in film Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar
Satish Kaushik's family in 'bad shape' after actor's death, reveals nephew

Satish Kaushik's family in 'bad shape' after actor's death, reveals nephew
Rajkumar Rao's 'Bheed' teaser attracts negativity, Pankaj Kapur responds

Rajkumar Rao's 'Bheed' teaser attracts negativity, Pankaj Kapur responds
Shah Rukh Khan feels proud as 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar

Shah Rukh Khan feels proud as 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar

Suniel Shetty on Sanjay Dutt's entry in 'Here Pheri 3': He will take this to another level

Suniel Shetty on Sanjay Dutt's entry in 'Here Pheri 3': He will take this to another level
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally
Deepika Padukone graces Oscars 2023 red carpet wearing black velvet gown

Deepika Padukone graces Oscars 2023 red carpet wearing black velvet gown
Tamannaah Bhatia finally responds to relationship rumors with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia finally responds to relationship rumors with Vijay Varma
Satish Kaushik's manager reveals actor' s 'last words' before dying

Satish Kaushik's manager reveals actor' s 'last words' before dying
'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' wins Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' wins Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023
Sana Javed heartbroken on emotional video of Zille Shah shared by Imran Khan

Sana Javed heartbroken on emotional video of Zille Shah shared by Imran Khan
Mehwish Hayat calls out iTunes, Apple Music for classifying Pakistani music as 'Indian pop'

Mehwish Hayat calls out iTunes, Apple Music for classifying Pakistani music as 'Indian pop'