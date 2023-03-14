Harry, Meghan public attacks against William, Kate brought them 'closer'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have grown closer ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publically criticised them.

Tom Quinn said on Newsweek's Royal Report podcast that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have helped strengthen the Prince and Princess of Wales's bond.

"I'm certain that the attack from Harry and Meghan has indeed [brought Prince William and Kate Middleton closer],” the expert said.

"You're never closer than when you have a perceived enemy—'enemy' is probably too strong a word—but they will feel that not just that they're under attack, but that they're more isolated, that they have to be careful that they sing from the same hymn book as it were, because there's always this difficulty with someone that's far enough away to make criticisms, and clearly has a taste for making criticisms, that seems very unlikely to end,” he added.

"We know for example that Meghan is now writing her own book,” Quinn continued. "I'm sure William and Kate are, I wouldn't say dreading that, but they're thinking: 'Well, there's going to be more of the same.'

"So, I think it probably has pushed them closer together," the expert.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Harry penned that William physically attacked him and “knocked” him to the floor during an argument in 2019.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” the father-of-two claimed. "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”

"I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."