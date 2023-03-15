 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Hollywood comment' offends Priyanka Chopra

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan turns out to be a blockbuster at the Indian box office
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' turns out to be a blockbuster at the Indian box office

Shah Rukh Khan made a comment related to Hollywood that has somehow offended actress Priyanka Chopra. 

PC, who is a renowned actress of the Bollywood film industry, moved to the west eight years ago. Immediately after moving, she got a chance to debut as lead actress in a hit show The Quantico. Since then, she has been a vital part of not only Bollywood but also for Hollywood.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan made a comment where he said that he feels comfortable in this industry and has not plans of taking a chance in Hollywood.

Chopra, at the SXSW festival, was asked to say something about this comment; her reply shows that the actress might have got offended by SRK’s stance.

She stated: “Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan just delivered a blockbuster film at the Indian box office; Pathaan. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hollywood film Love again, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut's appreciation note for Deepika leaves twitter in confusion

Kangana Ranaut's appreciation note for Deepika leaves twitter in confusion
'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?
Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'

Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'
'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'

'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'
'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor

'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor
Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'

Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'
Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March

Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March
Sonam Kapoor spends weekend in 'Notting Hill' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Sonam Kapoor spends weekend in 'Notting Hill' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu
Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar
Satish Kaushik's family in 'bad shape' after actor's death, reveals nephew

Satish Kaushik's family in 'bad shape' after actor's death, reveals nephew