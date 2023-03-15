PSL 2023: What does David Miller think about Pakistan’s ‘death bowling’?

Rilee Rossouw (left) and David Miller embrace during their partnership during a match of the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) — PCB/File

Multan Sultans David Miller recently applauded the ‘challenging death-bowling’ exhibited by Pakistani players during the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-handed batter who hails from South Africa told ESPNcricinfo: “My experience in Pakistan is the wickets are actually pretty good. I think maybe the bounce might be a bit different to other countries, where it's a little bit lower. It's not that steep sharp bounce. If you can get used to the bounce, you can hit through the line and make sure your body position's a bit lower. That's one of the key areas.”

The middle-order batter also commented that an overseas batter playing in Pakistan’s premier T20 league is challenged and could benefit from the competition Pakistan’s spinners presented.

"I'd watched bits and pieces of the PSL over the years and what I've taken from that is the bowling is really good. Pakistan always produces really good fast bowlers. They've also got world-class spinners.

“An overseas player coming in as a batter, it's a good competition to be a part of. It challenges you in many different ways. That definitely makes the PSL stand out for me with the kind of death bowling that they've got and the pace they've got as a nation. It definitely does challenge you and I'm really enjoying the fact that I can be in that position to challenge my skill,” Miller said.

It must be noted that the South African batter left PSL 2023 after his side’s last group-stage game against Quetta Gladiators on March 11 and won’t be part of the playoffs of the event. he was replaced by Johnson Charles.

The left-hander accumulated 119 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 148.75 during the tournament.

The closing ceremony and final will be held on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Playoff fixtures

March 15: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (Qualifier)

March 16: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (Eliminator 1)

March 17: Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator 1 (Eliminator 2)

March 19: Winner Qualifier v Winner Eliminator 2 (Final)

All matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will begin at 7pm.