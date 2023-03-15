 
Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'

Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'

Mila Kunis is eyed to star with Michael Keaton as his daughter in upcoming comedy film Goodrich.

Goodrich revolves around the life of an art dealer Andy Goodrich played by Michael Keaton, the movie also marks Keaton's return to the comedy content years after starring in dramatic works.

According to Deadline, the upcoming film will kick off filming in April in Los Angeles, it will star Kunis as Andy's pregnant grown daughter, Grace.

The actress, who starred as Jackie Burkhart in the popular sitcom, That 70's Show is no stranger to comedy. She also appeared in holiday comedy Bad Moms and Bad Moms 2.

Goodrich will depict the story of Andy's upset life after his younger second wife leaves him and threatens him to divorce, while she signs up for a 90-day rehab program.

The art dealer is now with his 9-year-old twins, not knowing the task of modern parenting and compelled to seek the help and support of his grown pregnant daughter from his first marriage.

This results into the beginning of a better relationship between Andy and Grace. Keaton will also executive produce the movie alongside Amy Pascal, who has worked on Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Little Women.

Goodrich release date is unknown for now, but Keaton can be seen as the caped crusader, Batman in the upcoming DC film, The Flash, which is slated for June 16, 2023.

