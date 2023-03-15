 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
SDSports Desk

Batter vs bowler rivalry keeps fans engaged: Mohammad Amir

SDSports Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir gestures in this undated photo. — AFP/File
Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir believes that rivalries between batters and bowlers are necessary to keep the fans engaged as he opened up about his rivalry with Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam — one of the finest batters across the world — in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The pacer, during a recent interview with a local media news channel, said that when a bowler goes up against the best batter in the world, they need aggression — a crucial element in creating a competitive environment.

"This is necessary. You want to give your best against the best batter in the world and aggression is needed by the bowler. Batter versus Bowler rivalry in franchise cricket keeps fans engaged with the tournament," said Amir on rivalry against Babar Azam.

Previously, Karachi Kings' star bowler Mohammad Amir had said that facing Babar or a tailender batter would be the same for him as he is solely focused on his job, which is to take a wicket.

Amir said despite such challenges keeping him focused, it doesn't matter if he takes Babar's or a tailender's wicket.

"These kinds of matchups and player rivalries, keep players on their toes. I personally like these sorts of challenges because it keeps me focused," Amir said in an interview with a local channel.

"My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same."

