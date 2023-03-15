J-Hope from BTS explains a mysterious scene from his music video

 
In the video, he explained the meaning behind a mysterious scene from the MV
K-pop group BTS’ J-Hope recently came out with a behind-the-scenes video for his track On The Street with American rapper J. Cole. In the video, he explained the meaning behind a mysterious scene from the MV.

Fans of the idol were curious about a one-shot take in the music video, which showed J-Hope passing by a man placing yellow flowers at a memorial. According to Koreaboo, since J-Hope is known for his love of symbols and hidden meanings, they were left wondering what the flowers and memorial signified.

J-Hope explained that the music video was meant to portray “all situations that happen on the street.” As for the memorial, it represents “saying goodbye because of unavoidable situations.”

The song came out after BigHit Entertainment made the announcement that J-Hope would be the next member of BTS to be enlisting in the military after Jin.

