Mahira Khan upset over chaos at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

Pakistani starlet Mahira Khan. — Instagram/mahirahkhan

Pakistani starlet Mahira Khan Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the events that transpired at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's residence at Zaman Park in Lahore.

PTI workers and police clashed for nearly 24 hours as Zaman Park virtually became a battleground, with the law enforcers trying to get through the supporters and arrest Khan, who was voted out as the prime minister last April.

Scores of people — including police personnel and PTI workers — were injured in the process as the law enforcers fired teargas and party supporters resorted to throwing Molotov cocktails.

"This is absolutely ridiculous!" the Raees starlet said while quote-tweeting the PTI chief's tweet, in which he slammed authorities.

"Praying for everyone’s safety and for some sanity to prevail!" she added.

Following the hours-long standoff between the authorities and the PTI workers, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed police to stop its operation in Lahore's Zaman Park till tomorrow morning.

The operation to arrest Khan came after a lower court in the capital Islamabad issued a warrant against him for defying orders to present himself in court over charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has held nationwide protest rallies demanding a snap election, during one of which he was shot and wounded.