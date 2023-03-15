 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan upset over chaos at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Pakistani starlet Mahira Khan. — Instagram/mahirahkhan
Pakistani starlet Mahira Khan. — Instagram/mahirahkhan 

Pakistani starlet Mahira Khan Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the events that transpired at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's residence at Zaman Park in Lahore.

PTI workers and police clashed for nearly 24 hours as Zaman Park virtually became a battleground, with the law enforcers trying to get through the supporters and arrest Khan, who was voted out as the prime minister last April.

Scores of people — including police personnel and PTI workers — were injured in the process as the law enforcers fired teargas and party supporters resorted to throwing Molotov cocktails.

"This is absolutely ridiculous!" the Raees starlet said while quote-tweeting the PTI chief's tweet, in which he slammed authorities.

"Praying for everyone’s safety and for some sanity to prevail!" she added.

Following the hours-long standoff between the authorities and the PTI workers, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed police to stop its operation in Lahore's Zaman Park till tomorrow morning.

The operation to arrest Khan came after a lower court in the capital Islamabad issued a warrant against him for defying orders to present himself in court over charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has held nationwide protest rallies demanding a snap election, during one of which he was shot and wounded.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Hollywood comment' offends Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Hollywood comment' offends Priyanka Chopra
Kangana Ranaut's appreciation note for Deepika leaves twitter in confusion

Kangana Ranaut's appreciation note for Deepika leaves twitter in confusion
'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?
Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'

Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'
'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'

'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'
'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor

'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor
Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'

Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'
Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March

Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March
Sonam Kapoor spends weekend in 'Notting Hill' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Sonam Kapoor spends weekend in 'Notting Hill' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu
Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar