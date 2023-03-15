 
Michael J. Fox credits wife Tracy Pollan for 'Any good in our family' at 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie' premiere

Michael J. Fox lauds wife Tracy Pollan for her devotion, while appearing together at the SXSW premiere of Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

On Tuesday, March 14, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan got candid about their union of more than three decades.

"I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other," said Pollan. "And then we also give each other space when that's needed. Just feeling off of what's needed at the moment and trying to be there."

As per People, Fox chimed in and lauded Pollan, "Tracy gives our family everything that we need. Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her."

The couple tied the knot in 1988 and have son Sam Michael, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, 28, and 21-year-old daughter Esmé Annabelle together.

