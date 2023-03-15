Kendall Jenner leaves fans baffled with her new photos, looks like Kim Kardashian

Supermodel Kendall has left fans baffled as she shared her new sizzling photos showing her 'morphing' into her big sister Kim Kardashian.

The 27-year is the latest person to "morph" into Kim Kardashian, according to some of her confused fans.



Kendall was almost mistaken for 42-year-old Kim after sharing a string of new snaps on Instagram, giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her pre-Oscars party earlier this week.

Kylie Jenner's elder sister dropped jaws as she appeared in figure-hugging gold dress, which she accessorised with a matching gold clutch bag. Kendall wore her dark hair in a top-knot, with face framing pieces creating a sizzling look. She also wore a pair of simple gold earrings to elevate her beauty.

Kendall's snaps were shared on Reddit, with fans quick to point out that she looked exactly like Kanye Wes's ex-wife, with one saying: "I feel like Kendall is the new Kim. She's Kim 2.0."

Another reacted: "Seriously she looks so much like Kim lately!" while a third person commented: "So weird how they all morph into Kim."