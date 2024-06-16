 
Simone Ashley talks 'Bridgerton' season 4 return with Jonathan Bailey

Simone Ashley teased Netflix 'Bridgerton' season 4 return as the Viscountess

June 16, 2024

Simone Ashley addressed if she will be returning to Netflix Bridgerton's season 4 along with Jonathan Bailey. 

While attending a press meeting at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Simone Ashley shared whether her character Kathani Bridgerton and Jonathan's Anthony Bridgerton will make a comeback fourth installment of regency era drama, per People Magazine.

“I really hope so,” she said about her role as the Viscountess.

Simone also addressed, “Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show.”

“I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully,” she teased before starting a new topic.

In an earlier chat on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the 27-year-old got candid about her struggles with embracing “change.”

She, then, admitted, “And then I think actually getting Bridgerton changed that for me because I was like, ‘Well, if not for myself, I've gotta do it for my work at least.’”

“I wouldn't want anything to stop me from achieving my dreams or being good at my job. I've worked so hard up until this moment,” Simone declared at that time. 

