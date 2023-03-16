Khloe Kardashian NOT in love with Tristan Thompson despite loved-up birthday tribute

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian has set boundaries with her former boyfriend and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson as she has no intention of getting back together with him.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source said that the reality TV star will always be supportive of the sports star but she is not in love with him.

Amid reports that the Good American co-founder and Tristan might reconcile their romance as Khloe has been spending time with him since his mother passed away.

The insider said it is highly unlikely, adding, The Kardashians star "is in a good place and has set boundaries with Tristan."

"Tristan will always be in Khloe’s life, but she isn't in love with him," the source added. "She chooses to be supportive, both publicly and privately, for the sake of their children."

However, the insider noted that since Khloe has no feelings for Tristan, she "can finally talk about what he has put her through without being emotional."

"Khloe has the biggest heart and sometimes that is her downfall," the insider said. "She is forgiving, loves with everything she has, and is so loyal, but she is focused on co-parenting and taking care of herself right now."

This comes after Khloe penned a loved up post for Tristan, with whom she shares two kids, on his birthday while hailing him for being the “best father.”



