Kapil Sharma finally opens up about his fight with Sunil Grover aka 'Gutthi'

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover used to run a successful show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' together

Comedian Kapil Sharma finally admits that he did had fallout with actor/comedian Sunil Grover.

Kapil’s famous show Comedy Nights with Kapil started premiering on TV in 2016. The show featured a whole lot of comedians in the beginning including; Sunil, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar. But they all left the show due to various reasons. Though, Sunil and Kapil’s quarrel is not hidden from the world, but the comedian says that he is on good terms with others.

Talking about the same, Kapil stated: “I’ve never felt insecurity. In fact, I’ve brought people on that I admired… I used to be short tempered, I’ll admit. It was in my blood; I was an extremist. I would love passionately, and when I was angry, I would really lose composure. But I have improved.”

“People say I have rivalries. But I have no rivalries with anybody, I am the one and only. Call me egotistical if you will…Ask them why they don’t want to work with me. Yes, Sunil and I had a falling out. But I’m on good terms with the rest of them”, concluded the comedian.

However, the Zwigato actor also praised the Sunflower actor in 2020 stating that he is very good actor. “Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai. Sunil is such a fine actor."

Grover used to play Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati in the show. Both the characters were the heart of the show. As per the reports, the two got into a fight at an airplane after which Grover left the show.

Kapil Sharma was also left in shock when he heard that Sunil Grover had a bypass surgery. Keeping all things aside, he left Sunil a message asking him about his health, reports News18.

