Ke Huy Quan ‘still processing’ his 2023 Oscar win, ‘I didn’t have much sleep’

Thursday Mar 16 2023
Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Ke Huy Quan is currently basking in the success of his Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home seven Oscar trophies including Best Picture.

The newly crowned Oscar-winner has reflected on bagging Best Supporting Actor trophy at the 95th Academy Awards and shared that “it feels surreal.”

Quan, who made it to Variety’s cover this week, spoke about his big win, “I’m still processing it. I didn’t have much sleep last night — I think it was only an hour. When I woke up, I took a minute or two wondering whether this was a dream.”

“But I’ve been doing that a lot lately, because so many things have happened this past year and it feels surreal,” said the Indiana Jones actor.

Quan admitted, though, “I’m so worried that this is only a one-time thing.” The Vietnamese actor also received support after his big win from Steven Spielberg, who directed him in 1984s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as a kid.

“You are now an Oscar-winning actor,” the director told him, putting his hands on his shoulders.

Quan played Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

