Thursday Mar 16 2023
Eva Green skipped 'A Patriot' shoot on hospitalization excuses

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Eva Green avoided doing a "shitty B-Movie," A Patriot film with excuses of hospitalization, the court told.

According to The Guardian, the 300 star asked her agent in September 2019 Whatsapp message, “IF they come back to you and say they are going to go ahead with the movie, what can we say…? Could we say this situation has made me ill over the weekend? We could say I had to go to hospital as I had a serious rash all over my body?”

Later in the conversation, the 42-year-old asked for a doctor's help to back up the claim.

The revelation came to light in the legal case of the Casino Royale actor against the production company White Lantern, where the former is suing the latter for $1 million under the terms of her “pay or play” contract of the sci-fi project collapsed.

However, in return, the company sabotaged the production and left the film, leading to its collapse.

The production company lawyer Max Mallin KC said the French actor took pains to skip the movie's shoot by telling her agent, Charles Collier, “invent a story about Ms. Green being hospitalized.”

They added that Green “appeared to contemplate faking a broken arm” to avoid performing.

