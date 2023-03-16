 
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Web Desk

Kumar Sanu says 'today's Hindi music is 'not even worth listening'

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Kumar Sanu also shares what changed in today's music

Versatile singer Kumar Sanu shares his stance over the standard of latest Hindi music in films, says they are not worth listening.

Recently at an interview, Kumar was asked the kind of music he loves to listen. However, while he was responding to this question, he also revealed the songs he does not like listening to.

He added: “I listen to old Lata ji songs, Kishore Kumar, Rafi songs. I avoid listening to my songs, as I told you. I listen to some English songs as well, but today’s Hindi music, no. They are not even worth listening, so I neither listen, nor do I know much about it.”

Ye Bandhan To singer shared what exactly happened in so many years that the music style has drastically changed today.

Sanu remarked: “Now, there is interference from everyone; be it the actor, producer, financer or the director. They tell the music composer, ‘You just make the song, rest we will do.’ But this wasn’t the case earlier. Which is why we would never correspond with the actor, there would be no discussion with them on how to sing it."

As per News18, the singer concluded his viewpoint by saying: “If Nadeem-Shravan is making music, it will be good, if Kumar Sanu is singing, he will do a good job. That confidence isn’t there anymore. One song is sung by 8-10 singers today, which version will be retained, which one is good even they don’t know. It is very difficult to identify yourself as a singer in this situation.”

