Thursday Mar 16 2023
Marvel villain Willem Dafoe comments on bad CGI in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Marvel star Willem Dafoe opened up about bad CGI in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor who plays Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home admitted that he looked a bit ‘artificial’ in the film.

In an interview with Wired, answering the most Googled questions the 67-year-old said:

"There was a couple of shots that were really fuzzy," he said, replying to a fan asking if he was CGI.

"I thought it was silly because the de-aging thing, they don't have down yet. And what's the point? I don't look that much older. I don't think, anyway. It's the creams!"

Dafoe and fans are not alone in making the observation. According to VFX artists, the movie was still being edited by the time audiences first began viewing it

"I think we were still doing shots into mid-January," said VFX Supervisor Scott Edelstein in an interview with ComicBook.

Moreover, an anonymous VFX technician has also revealed that certain storylines in this year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had been shortened to conceal incomplete effects.

"It really did feel like certain scenes were trimmed or otherwise altered to either save money, save time, or cover up the inability to get it done," they said. They also chalked up the discrepancy to Marvel bosses' thirst for money.

