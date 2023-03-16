James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy'

DC Studios new boss, Filmmaker James Gunn has started working on his next film: Superman: Legacy. Gunn revealed he had been writing the script way before joining DC Studios as Co-head alongside Peter Safran.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy director also spoke about his unwillingness to embark on the project initially.

Superman: Legacy will be the first motion picture of the Gunn-Safran period. Warner Bros. expects the project to be completed by July 2025.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned,” Safran told reporters in January.

Gunn explained his reluctance to take on the project on Twitter: “I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.”

“Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

“Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey.”

Moreover, this Superman will not by played by Henry Cavill, who portrayed the superhero in Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), and who appeared in a cameo in 2022's Black Adam.

Screenwriter and filmmaker James Gunn rose to prominence following his work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and The Suicide Squad. His forthcoming projects also include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.