Thursday Mar 16 2023
Tom Cruise sends internet into frenzy after dropping ‘Mission Impossible:7’ poster

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Tom Cruise took the internet by storm after unveiling the official poster of his upcoming action flick Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, on Tuesday.

Following the poster release, Cruise’s fans have turned to his Instagram account and they cannot stop praising the actor for performing the jaw-dropping bike stunt.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, back in December 2022, posted a video with edited clips from filming one the most dangerous thing he's ever attempted.

Shot in Norway, the stunt required Cruise to ride a motorcycle off a cliff and base jump. The jaw-dropping stunt features Cruise driving a motorcycle up a long ramp, which lead to a cliff, launching off of it and BASE jumping to the bottom.

The Instagram clip now has more than 994k likes with fans commenting, “Cant wait, so excited to see the shots from Norway.”

Cruise recently skipped out on the 2023 Oscars as per the reports, he was busy filming the eighth installment of Mission Impossible franchise.

Sharing the poster, he wrote in the caption, “Here’s the official poster for #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One starring @TomCruise. Only in theatres July 2023.”

