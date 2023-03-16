Prince Edward says late father’s ‘legacy’ matters a ‘great deal’ to him

Prince Edward was recently bequeathed his late father’s title, as the new Duke of Edinburgh, by his brother King Charles.

Now, Prince Edward is also taking over as patron on the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99, set up the programme in 1956 to foster young peoples’ adventuring spirit and resourcefulness inspired by the founder and head of his Scottish school, Gordonstoun, via People Magazine.

Edward — along with his wife Sophie, the new Duchess of Edinburgh — have been key ambassadors of the award, often standing in for Philip to hand out the gold, or top, honours to young people.

As he visited some young people in Derby and Nottingham, in the east Midlands of England on Tuesday, he said in a statement, “Some say The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is in my DNA; it’s certainly been a major part of my life for a very long time.”

He said, “Being asked to take on the role of Patron after my father is a particular honour and quite a responsibility.”

He continued, “Sustaining and enhancing what is arguably his greatest legacy around the world matters a great deal to me, as does pursuing the Award's long-term ambition of universal access so that every eligible young person has the opportunity to participate.”

Prince Edward added, “Above all, I hope to ensure the Award to which my father gave his title, those that achieve it, and those who deliver it continue to enjoy the recognition they so richly deserve.”