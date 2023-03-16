 
Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘fairly new’ relationship

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have grown closer to each other but the jewelry designer is yet to meet his kids whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The duo, who first sparked romance rumours last year when they were spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, are missing each other these days as Pitt is busy shooting in New York.

“Brad adores Ines and things are going very well,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that she is yet to meet his kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

They “haven’t met her yet and she has not met Angie,” the source explained. “The relationship is still fairly new so it will take some time before any introductions to the rest of the family.”

“Things are getting more serious” between the love birds, the insider said before adding that de Ramon is “slated to visit him soon” as Pitt is filming Wolves alongside George Clooney in New York City.

Pitt and de Ramon “miss one another quite a bit since he has been in N.Y. filming Wolves alongside George Clooney,” the insider continued. “The distance has absolutely made the heart grow fonder.”

Even though de Ramon has not met Pitt’s children, she has earned approval of his pals.

“Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” another source told the outlet, revealing that the University of Geneva alum is a “big hit with Brad’s friends.”

“Their relationship feels comfortable and playful,” the source shared.


