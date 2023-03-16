Imran Khan 'ready to talk to everyone' for sake of country, democracy

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP

Amid worsening political turmoil in the country in the backdrop of recent clashes between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and the law enforcers in connection with the possible arrest of Imran Khan, the deposed prime minister has said that he is ready to “talk to everyone” for the sake of the country’s interest, progress and democracy.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the PTI chairman said that he would not hesitate from rendering any sacrifice for Pakistan.

The development came a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a dialogue offer to his predecessor while addressing a meeting held with a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) at the PM House. "All political parties should have to sit together to take the country forward," he had said.

Khan vows to appear before court on March 18

Earlier today, Imran Khan said that he believes in the rule of law and said, “I will appear in the court on March 18, then why is the whole drama being created?”

A district and sessions court in Islamabad had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan and instructed the police to arrest him and produce him before the court on March 18 in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Khan claimed that the attempts to arrest him were not being made to present him before the courts but to “kill” him.

Talking to journalists, the PTI leader expressed fears that he would be “subjected to torture” if he is arrested.

“I’ve never refused to appear before the court, but they are calling me to a place where I have security concerns,” he said as he sustained injuries in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022.

More to come...

