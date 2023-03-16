Steven Seagal announces himself ‘one million per cent’ Russian after getting award from Putin

Steven Seagal has recently called himself “one million per cent” Russian after receiving an award from Russian president Vladimir Putin.



According to Independent, the Under Siege star lately pledged his “allegiance” to Russia at an International Movement of Russians in Moscow.

During the event, the Hard to Kill actor also criticised United States over spending “billions of dollars on disinformation, lies”.

The former Hollywood star believed that this was an “attempt to try to discredit, demoralise and destroy the emerging morale of Russia”.

“Over half of the people in America actually love Russia and love Russians and know that they’re being lied to,” remarked the 70-year-old.

At the event, Seagal, who was born in Michigan, stated, “My father was pure Russian, and I was raised in a pure Russian household, because my mother was completely immersed in the Russian culture and she did not have parents.”

He explained, “So, I grew up with Russian culture. I grew up loving Russia and loving all of what I learned about it from a very early age.

“And for me, I am on million per cent Russophile and one million per cent Russian,” added Seagal.