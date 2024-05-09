Kendall Jenner makes big confession about mental health

Kendall Jenner opened up about her 20-year long anxiety battle

Kendall Jenner, who is an American fashion model, reportedly has not been feeling great lately.



The 28-year-old fashion recently sat down for a confessional with Vogue and spoke openly about her years-long mental health struggles.

Speaking of her anxiety, Kendall boldly stated, “I don't see why I shouldn't be honest about it. In my career right now I feel really stable, really hopeful. But I've had a tough two months.”

She even admitted, “I haven't been myself, and my friends see it. I'm more sad than usual.”

Explaining her recent troubles, Kendall shared with the outlet, “I'm way more anxious than usual. So I'm not going to sit here and act like everything's perfect. That's life—I'm always going to be in and out of those feelings.”

She went on to recall, “In past interviews, when someone’s asked me about my mental state, it’s always been, "I’m great right now, but this is what I’ve dealt with." Well, right now I’m actually in it.'

Revealing her way to cope with these anxieties, Kendall said, “For me, getting out of bed in the morning and putting one foot in front of the other is so helpful for me. Moving, getting my blood flowing.”

Wrapping up the conversation, she reaffirmed, “When I say I’m struggling right now, I’m not doing those helpful things. Choosing to sit in my bed and mope all day is setting myself up for failure.”