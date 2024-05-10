Lily Gladstone all set to star in new ‘indie' project: 'It's deeply indie'

Lily Gladstone opened up about new movie after 'Killers of The Flower' Moon success

After making her name in Killers Of The Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone is reportedly all set to star in a new movie.

In a latest confessional with Empire, the Oscar-nominated actress weighed in on her upcoming project, which is “deeply indie.”

Spilling the beans on the upcoming Reed Morano’s flick, Lily described it as, “A decentralised indictment of totalitarianism, authoritarianism, and fascism, but in a very Charlie Kaufman way.”

“This is Thelma & Louise, or Paper Moon, jusst (sic) in a different world,” she added.

She also professed during this chat, “I like black comedy. Before it’s all over, it would be really fun to do an action film.”

Lily continued, “I am having conversations about doing things that have some levity, because while I want my work to be meaningful, I really like getting creative and going against the grain.”

Referring to her American native identity, she remarked, “It’s all of the things you dream of for yourself when you first become an actor, but unless they were looking for someone Native, I didn’t see myself getting to play those characters.”

“There’s way more diversity in the things I’m being approached for now and what I’m being offered,” Lily Gladstone said in conclusion.