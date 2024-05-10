Hailey Bieber is pregnant! Expecting first baby with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018

Hailey Bieber is going to be a mommy!



The supermodel, who tied the knot with Justin Bieber in 2018, is expecting her first baby with the singer.

Turning to her Instagram, the 27-year-old shared a beautiful monochrome carousel of photos and videos announcing her pregnancy. Fellow celebrity friends were quick to shower love on the couple after Hailey debuted her baby bump for the world.

Kendall Jenner was quick to post to declare: 'ahhhh here come the tears again.'



Kim Kardashian wrote: “I love you guys sooooo much!!!!' while Chrissy Teigen penned: 'EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!”

Meanwhile, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner added: “i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh' while mom Kris Jenner wrote: 'We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!”

This comes as Hailey admitted on Sunday Times about her desire to become a mother.

“I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends,” she told the outlet in May.

“I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” Hailey added.