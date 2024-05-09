 

David Beckham on 'Spice Girls' reunion: ‘I didn't expect them'

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

David Beckham reportedly did not expect the Spice Girls to reunite on Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday.

Recalling his wife birthday, the father of four said on Jimmy Kimmel Live, “It’s actually been like 12 years since they did the Olympics in the UK, but over 15 years since they were actually on the stage together.”

“So obviously having them all that night — and I didn’t expect them to all get up on stage — but I had a whole video planned where me and my kids recreated the ‘Mama’ video,” he also recounted.

He even added, "So my son, who plays the guitar and sings, had a song and he sang ‘Mama’ and then all of a sudden all the girls got up."

"I’m their biggest fan. I tend to not tell my wife that because I tend to tell her that I fancied her, but she was a Spice Girl! I love that about her. So I was a fan,” the former footballer also professed before moving on to another topic. 

