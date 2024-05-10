Princess Diana brother wanted to be ‘prominent' in support of Prince Harry

Prince Harry was supported by Princess Diana’s family on recent trip to London

Prince Harry ensured Princess Diana’s family was able to claim their place at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Duke of Sussex, who was joined by his late mother’s sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer at the venue, helped him celebrate 10 years of Invictus Games,

Speaking about the sightings, biographer Ingrid Seward told The Sun: "They are very supportive of Harry and always have been. It sends a clear signal to the Royal Family and to Harry that Diana’s family are there for him.

“At his address at Diana’s funeral, Charles Spencer said he would look out for William and Harry in her place. He said 'we your blood family will do all we can to continue the imaginative way in which you were steering these two exceptional young men so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition but can sing openly as you had planned’.

“Charles Spencer wanted the Spencer family to be prominent above all others, but the boys were sucked up by the Royal Family. Now that Harry has left the Royal Family, the Spencers have laid claim to him again,” she noted.