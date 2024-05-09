Jenna Dewan fires back at Channing Tatum's new claims amid contentious divorce

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's divorce proceedings have been going on singe 2018

Channing Tatum's ex-wife Jenna Dewan has shot back at Channing Tatum’s recent claims in court.

Magic Mike star Channing claimed that his ex-wife is deliberately dragging out their divorce, which has been going on since 2018. He claimed that the Step Up actress has rejected many settlement proposals made by him over the past two years.

Responding to the claim, Dewan’s lawyer wrote, "Jenna is seeking trial management orders because the ownership of the story idea that comprises the Magic Mike Intellectual Property is the first question that must be answered before any of the other issues can be fairly litigated. In fact, but for Channing’s refusal to stipulate that the Magic Mike Intellectual Property currently held in two separate Property Holding Companies is equally divisible community property, this issue would not have to be tried first, or ever."

"Given [Tatum's] professed goal of expediting the trial in this case, [Dewan] renews her request that [Tatum] simply stipulate that the Magic Mike Intellectual Property being held in the two holding companies is equally divisible community property," added the lawyer.

The duo, who share a daughter named Everly, have still not agreed on how to split his lucrative earnings from the Magic Mike empire.

The first movie in the big franchise came out in 2012 when they were still married, with the 21 Jump Street star co-producing it out of his pocket. The actor then went on to grow the empire into more movies, a live show, a reality show and more ventures.

Dewan argues that she contributed to the creation of the concept and it was produced with community funds. She demands 50% of profits from the lucrative empire, which is reportedly worth $125 million.

The Resident actress also argues that Channing star and his associates have created a web of LLCS to hide Magic Mike earnings from her.