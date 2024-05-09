'I was already heartbroken' Gemma Collins on hwe unborn baby

Gemma has opened up about her fertility struggles in a recent prodcast 'Everything I Know About Me'

Gemma Collins was advised to abort her intersex baby

Gemma Collin recently took a trip down her memory lane during a podcast, recalling her early twenties where she learned that her unborn child was intersex.



For those unversed, Intersex means when a person's chromosomes do not fit with the traditional conceptions of male or female.



Gemma got candid about her fertility struggles where on one instance she was asked to terminate her pregnancy when the doctors found that the fetus was a 'hermaphrodite,' now referred as intersex.

"They advised me, you need to have a termination," Gemma said on the podcast Everything I Know About Me.

"It was very sad about the baby but it was just not meant to be," the now 42-year-old businesswoman and media personality added.

Gemma also opened up about a difficult relationship with her boyfriend at the time and being cheated on.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’m pregnant,’ and he was like, he had this really funny look about him. I just remember him not being there, he wasn’t interested.”

"That’s a lot to deal with at [that] age,” she added.

Drawing to a close, Gemma also got candid about her fertility struggles, including having multiple miscarriages and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). "That was really a shocking moment for me," she also added. "But this is what I'm saying, I can talk about it now. Things sometimes are not meant to be."