 

Joe Budden names winner in Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

For Joe Budden, Kendrick Lamar is a clear-cut winner in his rap war against Drake.

Sharing his views on his podcast, he said, "I think he won this off skill. He was much better than Drake the whole way."

He continued, "If I'm battling you, I need to have my options ready for all the variables; Drake didn't. And if you feel that way, then when I was telling you to stop saying that I'm outside looking for the ***** that saying he been outside."

"All that **** he was feeding to [Akademiks], talking about, 'Oh, it's been 10 years.' Nah, nah, nah — you follow it through. Don't sound like a ***** that's trying to fight a losing battle! He went from, 'Nah, nah, nah' to, 'I'm going on vacation' to, 'I'm not replying no more.' That was the fastest change of tone.

Apart from him, Cam'ron and Ma$ehave similarly declared Kendrick to be the winner.

