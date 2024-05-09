Travis Kelce 'reacts' to Jana Kramer's alcoholic claims

On Jana Kramer's stunning claims, sources close to Travis Kelce completely denied he is an alcoholic, sharing that he was "taken aback" by the allegations.



Insiders said, "He was taken aback as he's never met her and is just living his life," adding, "The guy is under a microscope, basically being watched everywhere he goes."

Further, the bird chirped on Page Six, "Of course you're going to see him drinking. He's being watched everywhere he goes."

Meanwhile, they also pointed the constant media spotlight on the NFL's tight end would make it very hard for him to hide his drinking habit—if he has one.

"It's not like he's passed out somewhere," the mole squealed. "If he was passed out somewhere, I would totally understand, but that's not the case whatsoever."

The response comes after Jana claims Travis to be a heavy drinker. "To me, he's always drunk," she told on her Whine Down podcast, "Every time I've ever seen a video he's just always drunk."