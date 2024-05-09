Source breaks silence on Kate Middleton health amid cancer recovery

An inside has offered some insight into Kate Middleton’s health and well being

Kate Middleton’s health and wellbeing has just sparked an insider to bring things to light.



Insight into the Princess’ health has been offered by an inside source that is close to the couple.

This source in question weighed in on everything during one of their most recent interviews with People magazine.

During that chat the insider said that ‘positive vibes’ and an ‘optimistic mood’ are the bedrocks of the Walses’ household at the moment.

The source also went a far as to call it palpable and was quoted saying, “William is staying positive for Kate and the children.”

It is pertinent to mention that all these insights have come shortly after conspiracy theories about the royal’s state began to leave the heir “upset and angry.”

It even prompted him to “compartmentalize it” all by the end.

In light of this, the same insider admitted that as of right now Prince William ‘refuses’ to dwell on the bad.

Because “Kate is going to get better, and he is all about helping her to get there,”