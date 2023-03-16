Brad Pitt’s rose champagne served at 2023 Oscars ceremony

 
entertainment
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony served Hollywood's biggest stars an expensive champagne produced by Brad Pitt’s winery.

The sparkling rosé champagne bottle - costs $400 was served at the Oscars for the first time since Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, publicly accused her former partner of abuse.

As the Insider reported, the Fleur de Miraval, this year's A-lister bubbly came from a "meeting of minds" between Pitt and the Perrin family, according to a press release, extending a collaboration that began when Pitt and Jolie were still running their Château Miraval estate together.

However, the decision to pick a wine associated with the Bullet Train star has raised eyebrows in light of Hollywood's recent attempts to confront abuse in the film industry.

For the unversed, Jolie sold her stake in Château Miraval in 2021 — where she married Pitt in 2014 — and claimed, in a court filing, that she had declined to sell it to her former husband over his alleged insistence that she sign "a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children," The New York Times reported.

Jolie, in the court filing, has claimed that her former husband was verbally and physically abusive, alleging that he choked and hit their children during a flight in 2016, the year that she filed for divorce.

Meanwhile, Pitt has denied the allegations, which were investigated by the FBI, and has not been charged with a crime. 

