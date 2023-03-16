PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi played Qualifier with fever

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and an Islamabad United batter during the 16th match of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 27, 2023. — PSL

Lahore Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi played against Multan Sultans in the Qualifier of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) while suffering from fever, revealed Shahid Afridi.

Talking to a local news channel, Afridi said: "Shaheen has been suffering from a fever for the last couple of days, and he also played yesterday's match with the temperature.”

“I think if you have a fever, you shouldn't play, but he [Shaheen] wanted to win the match and then rest until the final,” he added.

Shaheen has claimed 14 wickets in 10 matches of the ongoing season of the tournament at an economy rate of 8.61.

It must be noted that the Sultans defeated the Qalandars by 84 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

With the win, the Sultans booked their spot in the final of the PSL 8 for the third consecutive year.

Chasing a target of 161 runs, the Qalandars were rolled over for only 76 runs in 14.3 overs.

While the Sultans qualified for the final, Qalandars will now play the second eliminator against the winning team of the first eliminator.

The closing ceremony and final will be held on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Remaining PSL 8 matches

March 16: (Eliminator 1) Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi

March 17: (Eliminator 2) Lahore Qalandars v Winner Eliminator 1

March 18: (Final) Winner Qualifier v Winner Eliminator 2

All remaining matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.