 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

'Outlander' star Richard Rankin to play Edinburgh detective John Rebus in new 'Rebus' series

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Outlander star Richard Rankin to play Edinburgh detective John Rebus in new Rebus series

Outlander star Richard Rankin is roped in to star in new crime series based on Ian Rankin's crime novels.

Screenwriter Gregory Burke is adapting Ian Rankin's work for the six-part series that will be about Edinburgh detective John Rebus, played by Richard Rankin.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the series will start shooting in Scotland in April.

Niall MacCormick will serve as the director and will stream on Scandinavian streamer Viaplay in 2024.

Talking about his new role, Rankin said, "I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of Rebus."

The Last Kingdom actor added, "I’m a big fan of the series and Sir Ian Rankin. I feel very lucky to be given the honor of bringing such an iconic Scottish character back to TV screens and will give all I have to do it justice."

More From Entertainment:

Adam Sandler says he 'pushed Jennifer Aniston off the Eiffel Tower' during shooting

Adam Sandler says he 'pushed Jennifer Aniston off the Eiffel Tower' during shooting
Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen jump on board for HBO Max 'The Penguin'

Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen jump on board for HBO Max 'The Penguin'
Kate Middleton described as backbone of royal family

Kate Middleton described as backbone of royal family
Ben Affleck praises wife Jennifer Lopez for 'helping' in 'culture and style' for 'Nike'

Ben Affleck praises wife Jennifer Lopez for 'helping' in 'culture and style' for 'Nike'
Keira Knightley tells Jimmy Fallon about getting 'mocked' for doing 'Bend it Like Beckham'

Keira Knightley tells Jimmy Fallon about getting 'mocked' for doing 'Bend it Like Beckham'
'The Crown' alum Erin Doherty to star in Disney+ period series 'A Thousand Blows'

'The Crown' alum Erin Doherty to star in Disney+ period series 'A Thousand Blows'
Jeremy Renner no longer ‘prioritizes’ acting after surviving snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner no longer ‘prioritizes’ acting after surviving snow plow accident
Jimin from BTS shares his thoughts on the group’s hiatus

Jimin from BTS shares his thoughts on the group’s hiatus
Victoria Beckham teams up with hubby David Beckham for latest gym session

Victoria Beckham teams up with hubby David Beckham for latest gym session

Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ talks about Seungkwan from K-pop group Seventeen

Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ talks about Seungkwan from K-pop group Seventeen
Jimin from BTS speaks about solo career and being a performer

Jimin from BTS speaks about solo career and being a performer
Brad Pitt’s rose champagne served at 2023 Oscars ceremony

Brad Pitt’s rose champagne served at 2023 Oscars ceremony