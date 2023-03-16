 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Brian Cox makes big claims about Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Meghan Markle “knew what she was getting into" when she tied the knot with Prince Harry, actor Brian Cox has claimed.

 Cox took a brutal jibe at the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she entered the royal family with the assumption that she and Harry could “cut themselves off” from the Firm.

“You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off,” he reportedly told Haute Living New York.

Cox added: "I mean, she knew what she was getting into.”

The actor, who has previously expressed his support for the abolition of the monarch, said that he thought Meghan had an “ambition” when she married Harry, reports MailOnline.

Cox, two years before Queen Elizabeth's death, told ES Magazine that the British royal family should be abolished after the Queen’s death to rid its "feudal hold on our culture".

He added: "I think the Queen is an amazing woman, and what she has done is incredible. But when she’s gone, the whole bloody shooting match should go, I really think so."

More From Entertainment:

Canadians want to cut ties with royal family?

Canadians want to cut ties with royal family?
Adam Sandler says he 'pushed Jennifer Aniston off the Eiffel Tower' during shooting

Adam Sandler says he 'pushed Jennifer Aniston off the Eiffel Tower' during shooting
Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen jump on board for HBO Max 'The Penguin'

Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen jump on board for HBO Max 'The Penguin'
'Outlander' star Richard Rankin to play Edinburgh detective John Rebus in new 'Rebus' series

'Outlander' star Richard Rankin to play Edinburgh detective John Rebus in new 'Rebus' series

Kate Middleton described as backbone of royal family

Kate Middleton described as backbone of royal family
Ben Affleck praises wife Jennifer Lopez for 'helping' in 'culture and style' for 'Nike'

Ben Affleck praises wife Jennifer Lopez for 'helping' in 'culture and style' for 'Nike'
Keira Knightley tells Jimmy Fallon about getting 'mocked' for doing 'Bend it Like Beckham'

Keira Knightley tells Jimmy Fallon about getting 'mocked' for doing 'Bend it Like Beckham'
'The Crown' alum Erin Doherty to star in Disney+ period series 'A Thousand Blows'

'The Crown' alum Erin Doherty to star in Disney+ period series 'A Thousand Blows'
Jeremy Renner no longer ‘prioritizes’ acting after surviving snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner no longer ‘prioritizes’ acting after surviving snow plow accident
Jimin from BTS shares his thoughts on the group’s hiatus

Jimin from BTS shares his thoughts on the group’s hiatus
Victoria Beckham teams up with hubby David Beckham for latest gym session

Victoria Beckham teams up with hubby David Beckham for latest gym session

Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ talks about Seungkwan from K-pop group Seventeen

Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ talks about Seungkwan from K-pop group Seventeen