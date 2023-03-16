Brian Cox makes big claims about Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle “knew what she was getting into" when she tied the knot with Prince Harry, actor Brian Cox has claimed.



Cox took a brutal jibe at the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she entered the royal family with the assumption that she and Harry could “cut themselves off” from the Firm.



“You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off,” he reportedly told Haute Living New York.

Cox added: "I mean, she knew what she was getting into.”

The actor, who has previously expressed his support for the abolition of the monarch, said that he thought Meghan had an “ambition” when she married Harry, reports MailOnline.

Cox, two years before Queen Elizabeth's death, told ES Magazine that the British royal family should be abolished after the Queen’s death to rid its "feudal hold on our culture".

He added: "I think the Queen is an amazing woman, and what she has done is incredible. But when she’s gone, the whole bloody shooting match should go, I really think so."