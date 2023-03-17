 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle confessed she 'needs help' after ringing Elton John

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned to Elton John for a much-needed break from Royal drama.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a trip to France alongside their son, Archie, to take a sigh of relief from the media attacks.

Recalling the vacation, Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “Meg and I were on the phone with Elton John and his husband, David, and we confessed: We need help. We’re sort of losing it here, guys. Come to us, Elton said. By which he meant their home in France. Summer 2019. So we did.”

He adds: “For a few days we sat on their terrace and soaked up their sunshine. We spent long healing moments gazing out at the azure sea, and it felt decadent, not just because of the luxurious setting. Freedom of any kind, in any measure, had come to feel like scandalous luxury.”

