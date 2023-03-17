 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Rani Mukerji reveals what 'attracts' her in a scripts as an actor

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh
'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh

In a recent interview, Rani Mukerji spoke about the kind of characters that she like doing and the ones that actually excite her.

According to her, films that tell stories from the Indian woman’s perspective are the ones that are moving and important to portray at the same time.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Rani stated: "I think what excites me today at this point of my career is that each time there is an important story to be told through an Indian woman's perspective. That is what really triggers my emotion because I am an Indian woman myself and I have been a small child, a young Indian girl, a young Indian woman, a married Indian woman and I am a mother, so I think for me to portray Indian women emotions is very important.”

“I want a global audience to see what we Indian women are all about which is very important because people can understand what is happening in a country through the lens of a woman staying in that particular country. So I think that is very important for me to portray each time when I am playing a character."

She further said that for her it’s never the genre that matters, rather it’s always the subject a and character that attracts her towards the film.

"For me, it's never the genre. For me, it's always the storytelling and the subject and my character that excites me."

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway features Rani Mukerji in pivotal role along with Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh. 

More From Showbiz:

Aima Baig breaks silence on controversy surrounding ‘her first crush’

Aima Baig breaks silence on controversy surrounding ‘her first crush’
Taapsee Pannu recalls humiliating experience during Miss India

Taapsee Pannu recalls humiliating experience during Miss India

Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das wanted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play lead in Zwigato

Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das wanted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play lead in Zwigato

Siddharth Anand shares details about Deepika Padukone's role in 'Fighter'

Siddharth Anand shares details about Deepika Padukone's role in 'Fighter'
Kumar Sanu says 'today's Hindi music is 'not even worth listening'

Kumar Sanu says 'today's Hindi music is 'not even worth listening'
Kapil Sharma finally opens up about his fight with Sunil Grover aka 'Gutthi'

Kapil Sharma finally opens up about his fight with Sunil Grover aka 'Gutthi'
Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her '30th birthday' celebration

Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her '30th birthday' celebration
Priyanka Chopra thinks THIS actor deserves to be the superstar of Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra thinks THIS actor deserves to be the superstar of Bollywood
'Hera Pheri 3': Sanjay Dutt confirms his character as 'blind don'

'Hera Pheri 3': Sanjay Dutt confirms his character as 'blind don'
Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood, calls THEM her support system

Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood, calls THEM her support system
Alia Bhatt shares her process of selecting films: 'It has to churn me up'

Alia Bhatt shares her process of selecting films: 'It has to churn me up'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pen review on Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pen review on Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'